Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) PT Raised to $14.00

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 115.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Entera Bio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on Entera Bio in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTX opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $154.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.64. Entera Bio has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $10.16.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 243.01% and a negative net margin of 3,448.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entera Bio will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Entera Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entera Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Entera Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Knoll Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Entera Bio by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

