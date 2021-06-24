Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,877 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Five9 by 19,083.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,440,000 after purchasing an additional 270,599 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Five9 by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 86,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $4,125,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $343,965.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 10,263 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,880.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,813 shares of company stock worth $20,327,851. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FIVN. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.44.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $184.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.22 and a beta of 0.49. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

