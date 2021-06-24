Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 79.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 45.0% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 76,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 23,888 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 121,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $661,000. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $2,430,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 146,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAM. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

BAM stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $50.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.93.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

