Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 33,602 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 139.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,602 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,095,000 after acquiring an additional 956,382 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,009,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,278,000. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,165,000 after purchasing an additional 576,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 540,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,344,000 after purchasing an additional 316,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $47.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

