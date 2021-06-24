Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $346.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.87. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $171.38 and a 12 month high of $349.07. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.56.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

