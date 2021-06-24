Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,280 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $359,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,062,000 after acquiring an additional 290,761 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $154,137.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $2,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,962 shares of company stock worth $16,572,619 over the last ninety days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DNLI. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

DNLI stock opened at $71.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.84 and a beta of 1.91. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

