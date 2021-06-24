Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 5,339.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,166 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $2,672,443.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $56,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,350 shares of company stock worth $4,301,172. Corporate insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

