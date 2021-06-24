Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Engie in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, May 21st. HSBC lowered Engie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Engie in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Engie alerts:

ENGIY opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. Engie has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.