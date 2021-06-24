Energi Price Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $71.05 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $1.68 or 0.00004828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00032893 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.00 or 0.00195202 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00035663 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006343 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00010392 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 42,242,786 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.