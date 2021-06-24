Energi Achieves Market Capitalization of $73.63 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00005183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $73.63 million and $1.68 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00034151 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.59 or 0.00194988 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00035725 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006452 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00010139 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 42,230,564 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

