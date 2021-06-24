Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EHC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

EHC opened at $80.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.47. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $58.99 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after buying an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth $480,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.