Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.23. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 36,458 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Emerson Radio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.33.
Emerson Radio Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)
Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.
Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.