Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,793 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 256.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 26,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $60.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.94. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.07 and a 1-year high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

