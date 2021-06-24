Emerald Crypto Trading Down 47.8% This Week (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded down 44.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded 47.8% lower against the dollar. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $198,160.20 and $3.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000766 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

EMD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

