Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) rose 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 110,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 200,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.75 target price on shares of Else Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Else Nutrition alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. The company offers baby snacks products; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and toddlers/kids nutritional drinks.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Else Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Else Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.