Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 397,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 359,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 38,756 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,348 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCIT opened at $94.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.14. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $92.42 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.