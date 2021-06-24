Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 162 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $18,273,000. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $2,049,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $347.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $335.02. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $237.35 and a 1-year high of $348.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.