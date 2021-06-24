Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $187,442,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 367.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,863,000 after acquiring an additional 684,761 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,791,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,107,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 374,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,486,000 after acquiring an additional 244,789 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.07.

NYSE:KSU opened at $283.30 on Thursday. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $140.86 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

