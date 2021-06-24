Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $185,000 Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 629 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $25,604,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,280,267 shares of company stock worth $725,465,985 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $340.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $343.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.