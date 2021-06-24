Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 314 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Target by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Target by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,705,658. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $237.31 on Thursday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.73 and a fifty-two week high of $237.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.43. The stock has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.39.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

