Elite Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Trading Up 2.5%

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ)’s share price was up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.91. Approximately 368,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,441,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.30.

About Elite Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ)

Elite Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides study abroad and post-study services to Chinese students in the United States. It offers international English proficiency test counseling, registration, and test placement services for students with no or poor language skills; admission application services; visa counseling and guidance services; logistical and organizational support for the student applicants prior their departure to the educational institutions; pick-up and welcome services; and dormitory services, as well as catering, academic guidance, internship, and shuttle bus services.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Elite Education Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elite Education Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.