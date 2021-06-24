Eleanor B. Lacey Sells 15,600 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $858,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,745. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $58.61 on Thursday. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $61.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.60.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,550,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Asana during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Asana by 150.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Asana by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.85.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

