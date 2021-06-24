Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) – Investment analysts at Summit Insights issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Elastic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 20th. Summit Insights analyst S. Nandury anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter. Summit Insights currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights also issued estimates for Elastic’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ESTC. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

ESTC opened at $147.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -99.32 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a twelve month low of $80.18 and a twelve month high of $176.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.91.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $417,965.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,470,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,330,307.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $1,692,674.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,495.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,219. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter worth $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Elastic by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

