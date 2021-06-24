Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

Get Eisai alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eisai from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of ESALY stock opened at $107.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.19. Eisai has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.43, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.32.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eisai had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eisai will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eisai (ESALY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.