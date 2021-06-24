Edge Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,847,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,536,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,174,000 after buying an additional 964,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,864,000 after purchasing an additional 904,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.16 on Thursday, hitting $188.26. The stock had a trading volume of 28,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,142. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $122.35 and a one year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market cap of $173.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.09.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.