Edge Capital Group LLC Trims Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,144 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,600,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839,316 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,179,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,327 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,227,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,257 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.91. 131,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,408,229. The company has a market capitalization of $606.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $55.66 and a one year high of $142.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

