Edge Capital Group LLC Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.65.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $313.22. The company had a trading volume of 40,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,442. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.25 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.