Edge Capital Group LLC Has $122.72 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 10.3% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC owned about 0.35% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $122,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after purchasing an additional 650,831 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,249,000 after purchasing an additional 272,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,671,000 after purchasing an additional 264,123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,501. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.57. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $76.29 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

