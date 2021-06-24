Edge Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,459 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on MCD shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.21.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.76. 22,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.27. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $178.88 and a 12-month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

