Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 617 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.6% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,262,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,048,000 after acquiring an additional 400,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $163.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,718,247. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.