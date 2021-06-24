Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 10,685 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,685 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.46. 16,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,969. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $57.22. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.82.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

