Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Gap Up to $31.55

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.55, but opened at $32.53. Echo Global Logistics shares last traded at $32.14, with a volume of 189 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.
The company has a market cap of $856.08 million, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.35.
In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $261,904.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,137.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,005 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,962,000 after purchasing an additional 404,289 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,240,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,601,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 123,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 494,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121,256 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Echo Global Logistics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECHO)
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
