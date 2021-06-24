Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Gap Up to $31.55

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.55, but opened at $32.53. Echo Global Logistics shares last traded at $32.14, with a volume of 189 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $856.08 million, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.35.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $261,904.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,137.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,005 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,962,000 after purchasing an additional 404,289 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,240,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,601,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 123,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 494,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121,256 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.