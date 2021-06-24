Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,442 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $20,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Eaton by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Eaton by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

ETN traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.69. 16,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,534. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.51. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $149.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

