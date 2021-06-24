EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EGP opened at $166.70 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.47 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.49, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.40.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.