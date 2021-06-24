E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $88,000 Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $370.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $364.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

