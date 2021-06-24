DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.08 billion-4.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.10 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-3.650 EPS.

DXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $38.40. 37,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.17.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $100,000.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

