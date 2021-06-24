DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.44.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of DXC stock opened at $37.98 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $41.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About DXC Technology
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.
