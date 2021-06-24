DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.44.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 738,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after buying an additional 60,542 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in DXC Technology by 714.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,540 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $5,242,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $37.98 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $41.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

