Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.660-0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $695 million-710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $694.63 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLTH. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duluth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Duluth alerts:

DLTH traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.53. 507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,459. Duluth has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.36.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $133.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $34,435.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,859. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.