DubaiCoin (DBIX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $552,181.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 24th. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00037703 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017851 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006020 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.