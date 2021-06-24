Duality Advisers LP Takes $2.90 Million Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,784 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.1% in the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 17,814 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $53.14 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $147,125.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,070.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $754,581.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

