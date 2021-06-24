Duality Advisers LP Sells 438,965 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 438,965 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,119,000 after acquiring an additional 463,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,647,000 after acquiring an additional 922,760 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 483,288 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,871,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,162,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,221 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

