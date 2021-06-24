Duality Advisers LP Sells 40,817 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,817 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.07% of MGIC Investment worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 58.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 38.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 430.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

NYSE:MTG opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.48.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $295.74 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

MTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

In related news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.