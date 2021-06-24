Duality Advisers LP Sells 105,843 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 70.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 105,843 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its position in Dominion Energy by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 383,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,136,000 after purchasing an additional 41,090 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on D. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

NYSE D opened at $74.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 71.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

