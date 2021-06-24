Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 41,865 Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of H. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.4% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of H opened at $81.88 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on H shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

