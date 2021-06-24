Duality Advisers LP Purchases 13,980 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 80.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in The Timken were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in The Timken by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in The Timken by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Timken by 85.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in The Timken by 3.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Timken by 41.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 6,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $538,955.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,622.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $2,995,461.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,190,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Timken stock opened at $79.71 on Thursday. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $41.74 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

