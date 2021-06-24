Duality Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 464.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $456.75 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $465.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $427.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

