Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 23,323 Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 23,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,416,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,580 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 102,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 30,212 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 996.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 63,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,106,000 after purchasing an additional 164,151 shares in the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDD. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $121.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $150.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.34 and a beta of 1.46. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.89 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.41.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

