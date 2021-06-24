Duality Advisers LP Buys 23,919 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 90.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,919 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,335,183. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $82.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.26.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

