Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 49,529 Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 823.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $31,076.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,106.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,303,898 over the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $110.85 on Thursday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $126.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.78 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.43.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

