DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Increases Dividend to GBX 8.10 Per Share

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.11) per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SMDS opened at GBX 417.70 ($5.46) on Thursday. DS Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 249.40 ($3.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 449.90 ($5.88). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 424.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of DS Smith in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 509 ($6.65) to GBX 557 ($7.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DS Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 391.71 ($5.12).

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

